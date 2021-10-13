MoneyBagg Yo & Jhene Aiko Come Through With Steamy "One Of Dem Nights" Visuals

The Memphis rapper dropped off visuals for another "A Gangsta's Pain" album cut.

If 2021 has taught us anything it's that Memphis is making some noise.

Veterans like Yo Gotti and newcomers like Duke Deuce have made waves throughout the whole year and have ensured that Memphis is on the map. However, while Gotti and Deuce are absolutely doing their thing, nobody from Memphis can compare to MoneyBagg Yo's run in 2021.

With the smash success of "Wockesha," the third single off his April album, A Gangsta's Pain, MoneyBagg has found himself ascending through the ranks of the rap game and today, the 30-year-old came through with visuals for another record off his fourth studio album, "One Of Dem Nights."

"One Of Dem Nights" features Jhene Aiko and through a series of appearances with multiple different women, tells the perfect MoneyBagg Yo love story. Counting cash and burning trees, MoneyBagg lets us know it's going to be one of *them* nights.

Check out the visuals for "One Of Dem Nights" with Jhene Aiko above and let us know what you think in the comments.