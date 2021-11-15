mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kanye West Shares Official Release Of Andre 3000-Assisted "Life Of The Party"

Cole Blake
November 15, 2021 00:49
Life Of The Party
Kanye West Feat. Andre 3000

Kanye West dropped an official version of his collaboration with Andre 3000 on "Donda (Deluxe)."


Kanye West has released an official version of his track, "Life of the Party," featuring Andre 3000, for the deluxe version of Donda.

The song was originally leaked by Drake in his ongoing back-and-forth with West, earlier this year. "Life of the Party" had originally been cut from the project for Dre's verse being explicit, and him asking West not to censor it.

The official version features a different verse from West, as compared to Drake's leak. Ye now shifts the focus to his childhood and his family.

The rest of the deluxe version of Donda is peppered with the remaining new tracks: “Up From the Ashes,” “Remote Control Pt. 2,” “Never Abandon Your Family,” and “Keep My Spirit Alive Pt. 2."

Check out the official release of "Life of the Party" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Miss Donda, you see my mama, tell her I'm lost
You see, she'd always light a cigarette, we talk, I would cough
Exaggeratin' a lil' bit so she get the point
Tryna get her to stop smokin', I would leave and fire up a joint

Kanye West Andre 3000 Donda (Deluxe) Drake
