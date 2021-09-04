It's been a game of chess for Drake in his ongoing back-and-forth with Kanye West. While initially expected to go toe-to-toe with Sept. 3rd release dates, Kanye's 10th studio album, DONDA arrived at the wee hours of Sunday morning to cap off the month of August. Drake arrived as scheduled on Friday morning breaking Spotify and Apple Music single-day streaming records 12 hours later.



Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

Certified Lover Boy includes a few shots at Kanye West but Drizzy took their beef a step further on Friday night. SiriusXM's Sound 42 aired last night with a special mix from The Boy who dropped the unreleased Kanye West and Andre 3000's collab, "Life Of The Party."

On the song, Kanye West delivers what could've been his best verse on DONDA and Andre 3000, per usual, doesn't disappoint, as he offers an introspective reflection of his mother's passing. However, it's the shots that Kanye sends in Drake's direction that caught everyone's attention and largely explains Drake's motives behind leaking it. In his verse, Kanye explains why he posted the screenshot of his conversation with Virgil and Drake that led Twitter into hysteria. With artists like Rooga and the appearance of Larry Hoover Jr. on DONDA, Kanye seemingly claims GD in his verse, as well.

I put Virgil and Drake on the same text

And it wasn’t about the matching arc’teryx or Kid Cudi dress

Just told these grown men stop it with the funny shit

I might hire the whole team from ACG

So don’t text me like I’m Juanita JCV

Or more important, Monica Corgan, who was there for me

Somebody really there for me, was rare for me

That was new air to breathe

When I was underappreciated, undervaluated

Stockholders told me, "Board rooms will bore you"

And remember going by your rules, try to follow the Lord's rules

Thought we was the new Abu Dhabi

Told Drake don’t play with me on GD

And he sent that message to everybody

So if I hit you with a “WYD”

You better hit me with, “Yes sir, I’m writing everything you need”

Drake's power move rippled through the airwaves at the wee hours of the morning. Still, Drake took to Instagram where he continued to taunt Kanye West. Drake shared a photo of himself drinking wine through the window of his Maybach with a laughing emoji. Then, he shared another photo on his page where he wrote, "Waste Removal."

On CLB cut, "7AM On Bridle Path," he responds to Kanye leaking his address online. "Get that address to your driver, make it your destination/’Stead of just a post out of desperation," raps Drake on the song.

Kanye West recently revealed that a music video for "Life Of The Party" is being planned, though he didn't share any updates on an actual release date. He also recently previewed the single for journalists in Berlin this past week.

Check out a snippet of the track below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.