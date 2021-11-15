mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kanye West Drops Deluxe Version Of "Donda"

Cole Blake
November 14, 2021 23:07
Donda (Deluxe)
Kanye West

Kanye West surprised fans by releasing a deluxe version of "Donda," Sunday night.


Kanye West has released a deluxe edition of Donda with several new songs, including his collaboration with Andre 3000 that was leaked by Drake, earlier this year, amidst the beef between the two rappers. The song originally was cut from the project for Dre's verse being explicit.

The updated project now features the tracks “Up From the Ashes,” “Remote Control Pt. 2,” “Never Abandon Your Family,” “Keep My Spirit Alive Pt. 2,” and “Life of the Party.”

Never Abandon Your Family" was premiered by Ye during one of his listening sessions for Donda at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium on July 22; however, the song was left off of following previews of the album as well as its final release.

Donda was originally released on August 29 following several delays.

Check out the deluxe edition of Donda below.

[Via]

