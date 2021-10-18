Gucci Mane Adds Another 17 Songs For "So Icy Boyz (Deluxe)"

Gucci Mane doesn't get as much credit as he deserves for his A&R abilities. Since his reign as the mixtape champ, he's helped introduce key talent of this generation, working with the likes of Migos, Young Thug, and Nicki Minaj before they gained any sort of critical or commercial acclaim.

The re-launch of the 1017 empire has included new acts such as Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano who've made an incredible impression this year, despite their legal issues. The rapper released his latest project, So Icy Boyz on Friday, largely consisting of collaborations alongside his signees. And while most artists would wait until the weekend was over to drop off a deluxe edition of their project, Gucci commemorated 10/17 with an additional 17 songs. So Icy Boyz (Deluxe) is now 34 songs in total with new contributions from BigWalkDog, Bic Fizzle, Cootie, Big Scarr, Big 30, Enchanting, and Foogiano.

Check it out below.