Isaiah Rashad Adds 4 New Bonus Tracks To "The House Is Burning [Homies Begged]"

As TDE's Tennessee star Isaiah Rashad followed up his critically-acclaimed record, The House Is Burning, with a sold out nationwide tour, the "Find A Topic" rapper was met with fans begging for more new music. Rashad, who took five years between The Sun's Tirade and The House Is Burning, is not one to drop new music right after a release, but apparently he made an exception.

Taking to Instagram, Rashad announced that he was adding a couple tracks to THIB.

"AFTER A SOLDOUT TOUR AND MEET N GREETS FULL OF YALL SAYING DROP THIS & DROP THAT," he said. "HOW BOUT A FEW LOOSIES FOR THE PPL THAT SUPPORT ME THE MOST.."

Vinny Nolan

Those loosies were tacked onto the end of THIB, and were packaged as a direct response to everybody who asked for new music in a new edition of the album called The House Is Burning [homies begged].

The House Is Burning [homies begged] is a welcome addition to an already-prolific record and, along with features from Project Pat, Juicy J, Young Nudy, Deante' Hitchcock and UMI, showcases Rashad’s singular ability to make songs that feel relaxed and raging, introspective and ecstatic.

The House Is Burning [homies begged] Tracklist

1. Darkseid

2. From The Garden (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

3. RIP Young

4. Lay Wit Ya (feat. Duke Deuce)

5. Claymore (feat. Smino)

6. Headshots [4 Da Locals]

7. All Herb (feat. Amindi)

8. Hey Mista

9. True Story (feat. Jay Rock & Jay Worthy)

10. Wat U Sed (feat. Iamdoechii & Kal Banx)

11. Don't Shoot

12. Chad ft. YGTUT

13. 9-3 Freestyle

14. Score (feat. SZA & 6LACK)

15. THIB

16. HB2U

17. RIP Young Remix (feat. Project Pat & Juicy J)

18. Deep Blue (feat. Young Nudy)

19. Geordan Favors (feat. Deante' Hitchcock)

20. Donuts (feat. UMI)

Check out The House Is Burning [homies begged] below and let us know what you think down in the comments.