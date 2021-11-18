Isaiah Rashad took five years after The Sun's Tirade to release his latest album, The House Is Burning.

Now, he's ready to come back after just a couple of months.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Taking to his Instagram last night, Rashad announced that he is dropping new music this Friday, November 19.

"[homies begged] 11.19.21," he captioned his post. "AFTER A SOLDOUT TOUR AND MEET N GREETS FULL OF YALL SAYING DROP THIS & DROP THAT.. HOW BOUT A FEW LOOSIES FOR THE PPL THAT SUPPORT ME THE MOST.."

While Rashad was clear that homies begged will consist of "a few loosies," it is unclear whether or not the new music will be included with The House Is Burning, as a deluxe edition of the album, if it will stand alone as an EP.

In a separate Instagram post by Top Dawg Entertainment, Rashad's record label, the homies begged title is attached to The House Is Burning title.

Stylized as The House Is Burning [homies begged] by TDE, it would not come as a surprise if these "loosies" contributed to a deluxe edition, especially based on the homies begged cover being an inverted version of The House Is Burning cover, but either way, new music from Isaiah Rashad feels more like a luxury than a given at this point, and anything from the "Find A Topic" rapper is much appreciated.

