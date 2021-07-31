the house is burning
- Original ContentIsaiah Rashad Albums, RankedIsaiah Rashad has solidified himself in the industry as a formidable force. Here's a look at his studio albums and where they rank.By Josh Megson
- NewsIsaiah Rashad Adds 4 New Bonus Tracks To "The House Is Burning [Homies Begged]"The TDE spitter added a couple songs to his critically-acclaimed album. By Taylor McCloud
- NumbersIsaiah Rashad Announces "The House Is Burning: Homies Begged" Release DateRashad is dropping new music this Friday. By Taylor McCloud
- NewsIsaiah Rashad Drops Off Visuals For "The House Is Burning" Title Track "THIB"TDE fan favorite Isaiah Rashad stops by with a new video for "THIB"By Taylor McCloud
- Music VideosIsaiah Rashad & YGTUT Ride Clean In "Chad" Music VideoJay Rock, Denzel Curry, and more appear in the music video for Isaiah Rashad's "Chad" ft. YGTUTBy Aron A.
- MusicIsaiah Rashad Explains Why People Thought He "Dissed" Kendrick LamarIsaiah Rashad hits The Breakfast Club to promote "The House Is Burning," clarifying that no, he did not diss Kendrick Lamar. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicIsaiah Rashad Delivers "HB2U" Colors Show PerformanceIsaiah Rashad brings "The House Is Burning" closing track to life with a new Colors Show performance of "HB2U."By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersIsaiah Rashad's "The House Is Burning" Debuts At No. 7Zay scores his first Top 10 album.By Milca P.
- MusicIsaiah Rashad Details SZA's "Perfectionist" Work EthicIsaiah Rashad praised SZA following her contributions to his new album, "The House Is Burning."By Cole Blake
- ReviewsIsaiah Rashad "The House Is Burning" ReviewTDE fan favorite Isaiah Rashad's latest album isn't quite a blazing inferno, but rather a slow and contemplative burn. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsIsaiah Rashad's Versatility Is On Full Display On "Darkseid""Darkseid" is the enthralling opener on Isaiah Rashad's new album "The House Is Burning."By Alexander Cole
- SportsKevin Durant Shows Love To Isaiah Rashad's New AlbumKevin Durant is enjoying Isaiah Rashad's "The House Is Burning."By Alexander Cole
- NewsIsaiah Rashad And Smino Slide On Smooth New Track "Claymore"Isaiah Rashad's new project "The House Is Burning" is full of incredible tracks, including "Claymore" with Smino.By Alexander Cole