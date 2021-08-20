It's official... Kendrick Lamar's next studio album will be his last with Top Dawg Entertainment. After staying with the record label for seventeen years, Kendrick told his fans in an open letter that he will be departing from TDE after his new album is released.

"As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years," he wrote. "The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling. There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all. See you soon enough."



Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

As the world continues to react to the stunning news, Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith has spoken out, addressing Kendrick's departure in his own open letter.

"The whole goal when we started this thing was to make music, make money, and make history. We did those things 10 times over and then some," he started. "TDE and its artists have provided a way to end generational curses that we were all personally born into over the last 17 years in this business. With this being Dot's last album on TDE, this is more of a VICTORY LAP, a celebration. I know he will be successful in whatever it is he decides to do and will have our FULL support. As for Top Dawg Entertainment, we will continue to grow, develop and give artists the platform to expand into whatever way they choose. Heart, Honor, Respect, Top Dawg."

What do you think of Top Dawg's response to Kendrick's announcement?