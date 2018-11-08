loosies
- NumbersIsaiah Rashad Announces "The House Is Burning: Homies Begged" Release DateRashad is dropping new music this Friday. ByTaylor McCloud11.8K Views
- NewsWiz Khalifa Drops More New Heat With Kris Hollis For "Reevaluate"More new Wiz Khalifa!ByAlex Zidel6.2K Views
- Original ContentThe 10 Best Drake Loosies Not On "Care Package"Drake bundled some of his best-loved b-sides into a "Care Package" for fans, but here are some that he missed.ByPatrick Lyons14.6K Views
- MusicUgly God Fan Threatening To Leak 100 Of His Loosies: "I'll Take The L"Ugly God accidentally e-mailed over 100 unreleased songs to a fan.ByAlex Zidel3.5K Views
- MusicLil B Brings Hundreds Of Myspace Classics To Streaming ServicesYes, that includes "Swag Like Ohio."ByMitch Findlay3.1K Views
- MusicSZA Teases Oodles Of Unreleased Material We'll Never ReceiveGet Top on the phone.ByMitch Findlay4.0K Views