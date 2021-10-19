Isaiah Rashad Drops Off Visuals For "The House Is Burning" Title Track "THIB"

TDE fan favorite Isaiah Rashad stops by with a new video for "THIB"

In an era when artists are expected to drop new music at least once a year, if not more often, Isaiah Rashad chooses to travel a separate path. Waiting five years to release The House Is Burning, the TDE rapper's follow-up to 2016's The Sun's Tirade, Rashad dealt with impatience and ridicule but ultimately stayed the course, dropping a slow-burning, well-put-together album as a reward for those who were willing to wait.

The album's title track, "THIB" is a laid-back and introspective record, and at just over two-and-a-half minutes, is more than enough time for Rashad to flex his uncanny writing ability, but not long enough to get lost inside the lyrics. Not even in an earthquake, which, as seen in the brand-new visuals for "THIB", is exactly where Rashad finds himself spitting about night riding and his distaste for Hennessy.

Shaken by the aforementioned earthquake, Rashad floats through a suburban neighborhood, stopping by a house party before falling onto the front lawn. Blasting off to a painting studio while ducking paparazzi cameras, Rashad walks us through the life of an introspective rap star before returning to the earthquake and home explosion that started the whole thing.

