Isaiah Rashad discussed SZA's recording process in a new interview with Apple Music 1’s Nadeska, and referred to the CTRL singer as a "perfectionist." Rashad also spoke about her contributions to his new album, The House Is Burning.

“We respect each other so much, like artistically and then like personally knowing like we have other things going on,” Isaiah Rashad said in the interview. “So when we hang, we try not to make music. So this one kind of took us like, just being okay with just doing it. Like we’re going to, because we know we’re going to do it. And knowing the song, knowing them what song it was, we both procrastinate. Sometimes she’ll make some of our best at the last minute.”



Jonathan Leibson / Getty Images

Rashad also celebrated the success of her two songs, “Hit Different” and “Good Days."

He continued: “I guess maybe the on top of like the fear of failing, not being willing to fail can push out something like that. And it was just cool, just linking with her on that. But I’m surprised that I’m putting my actually, especially with her having like two of the biggest songs of the year.

“And then she been in her zone so much, like being a perfectionist," he added. "I’m just happy that she wanted to do this. Cause she really took some time apart. She was in a studio for like a week trying to make it exactly as she wants to make it. It’s always beautiful.”

