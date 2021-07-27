Isaiah Rashad is poised to have a massive year on his hands, beginning with the arrival of his new album The House Is Burning on Friday, July 30th. Yesterday, Rashad shared the full tracklist to the sixteen-track project, which features guest appearances from Jay Rock, Lil Uzi Vert, Duke Deuce, and more. Should you be interested, you can check out the tracklist (complete with production credits) right here.

Now, Zay has come through to announce the Lil Sunny's Awesome Vacation Tour, sharing the forty-two stop itinerary on his social media pages. While he has yet to unveil the "special guests," interested parties can text 423 564 5774 for a chance at securing pre-sale tickets.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Beginning on September 8th with a stop in Boston, Isaiah will proceed to hit up venues in Philadelphia, Cleveland, New York, Providence, Chicago, Detroit, Denver, Salt Lake City, Spokane, Vancouver, Portland, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Anaheim, San Diego, Las Vegas, Dallas, New Orleans, Austin, San Antonio, Raleigh, Charlotte, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Chattanooga, and many more.

Given that it's been a fair number of years since Rashad was so active, it's likely that his many loyal fans will seize the opportunity to catch him live. For now, it does not appear that Zay will be making it to Canada, as the border situation remains complicated for the time being. Nor does he have any European dates on the horizon -- perhaps we'll see the Awesome Vacation tour expanding in 2022.

In the meantime, check out the complete list of tour dates for Lil Sunny's Awesome Vacation below, and sound off if you plan on copping tickets.