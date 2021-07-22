EST Gee may not have gotten Brent Faiyaz and Sonder's approval to use a sample of their music on the outro to his latest project, but the Louisville, Kentucky artist has been winning in virtually every other aspect. After a long wait, Gee finally dropped Bigger Than Life Or Death on Wednesday, and the 15-track project features major guest appearances from the likes of Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, Rylo Rodriguez, Future, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Pooh Shiesty, and Yo Gotti.

In celebration of his album's release, EST Gee recently hit the Breakfast Club alongside Yo Gotti, and now, footage from his trip to Complex has surfaced that shows the CMG artist talking about the unforgettable phone calls that he has had with Jay-Z.

According to HipHopDX, EST Gee explained that him and Jay are kindred spirits of sorts since they both originate from the streets, and he also revealed that Hov has a tendency to crack jokes as well.

"Jay-Z a street n*gga, he just got a billion," Gee said. "He just on some cool sh*t, but he ain’t on no weird sh*t. JAY-Z ain’t weird at all. And I’ve done met some rappers who be weird bruh, and they supposed to be more younger, gangsta, whatever."

Moving onto the time when Jay-Z put him on notice about using ghostwriters, Gee continued, "He gon' shoot a joke at you and everything. He told me, 'Let me bring you down to the Super Bowl with me so we can kick it, man.' He’s like, 'We get in the studio, make sure you don’t bring your ghostwriter with you.' I'm like, 'Damn.' He's like, 'Yeah man, they told me you have somebody write that shit for you.' He was dead serious about it. That’s how I know he's a street n*gga who made it down to the big level."

Stay tapped in for more updates on EST Gee, and listen to his newly released project Bigger Than Life Or Death here.

