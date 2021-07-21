EST Gee Delivers "Bigger Than Life Or Death" Ft. Young Thug, Future, Lil Baby, Lil Durk & More

As promised, EST Gee has returned with his latest record. Bigger Than Life or Deatharrives seven months after the Louisville, Kentucky native delivered I Still Don't Feel Nun, a project that topped the Billboard Heatseeker charts. To say that the release of Bigger Than Life or Death is a proud moment for the rapper is an understatement, and recently, he detailed why this mixtape holds a special place.

"I lost almost everything I hold close to my heart for this moment," Gee wrote on Instagram. "I know nothing last forever wit the exception of a few things. And now I honestly feel like I could never die. This legacy gon outlast all of us. Which brings me to this conclusion."

Features on the album include Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, Rylo Rodriguez, Future, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Pooh Shiesty, and Yo Gotti. Stream Bigger Than Life or Death and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Riata Dada

2. Make It Even

3. 5500 Degrees ft. Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, Rylo Rodriguez

4. Bigger Than Life or Death

5. Sky Dweller

6. Lick Back Remix ft. Future, Young Thug

7. In Town ft. Lil Durk

8. Price Tag

9. Run N 2 ME

10. Capitol 1

11. All I Know ft. Pooh Shiesty

12. Forreal

13. Real Reason

14. No Friends ft. Yo Gotti, 42 Dugg

15. Lick Back