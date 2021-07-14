Over the past several months, Louisville, Kentucky native EST Gee has been teasing what's looking to be one of the biggest projects of his career so far. Titled Bigger Than Life Or Death, the CMG artist's next project is set to arrive on the heels of fiery new singles such as "Lick Back," "Bigger Than Life Or Death," and "Capitol 1." In anticipation of the forthcoming tape, EST Gee has come forward with an exciting new announcement.

According to a screengrab of EST Gee's recently deleted Instagram story, fans of the CMG artist can get hyped because he has revealed that Bigger Than Life Or Death is reportedly set to release next week. More surprisingly, EST Gee also came forward with an explanation as to why the project has been delayed so much.

According to the "Real As It Gets" rapper, he has had to reschedule the release of Bigger Than Life Or Death on several occasions because he has been unable to get a Sonder sample cleared for the project's outro.

"I pushed my tape back 3 times for @sonder to clear the beat of my outro, changed the beat they still not rocking" EST Gee reveals. "I'm taking it off fuck it. Bigger Than Life Or Death next week."

Are you looking forward to Bigger Than Life Or Death? And although would you have liked to hear EST Gee over a Sonder sample?