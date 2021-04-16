EST Gee Forever Gets His "Lick Back" On New Single

Louisville has an impressive rap scene forming right now, stepping up as one of the most surprising hot zones for buzzing artists. We've witnessed the rise of Jack Harlow, the continued success of Bryson Tiller, the buzz behind 2KBABY, and more. EST Gee is the latest artist to catch a wave from Louisville, getting signed by Yo Gotti to CMG Records at the beginning of this year.

The rapper has earned co-signs from Lil Baby, MoneyBagg Yo, Kevin Gates, YFN Lucci, 42 Dugg, and more. He's well on his way to becoming one of the next big stars in the game, coming through this week with the release of his new single "Lick Back."

"Lick Back" clocks in at just over a minute-and-a-half. The record is short but sweet, serving as a statement that EST Gee is taking over and he's doing so on his own terms.

Listen to the new record below and let us know what you think. If you like what you're hearing, stay tuned for his upcoming project, titled Bigger Than Life Or Death.

Quotable Lyrics:

I don't bark, I bite, I got more paper than your big dog

Wanna change your life? My best advice: a brick of fentanyl

If b*tch typed his wife, I might just let the condom slip off

Ain't too many like me, 99% of them rip-offs