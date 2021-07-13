OMB Bloodbath Taps EST Gee For "Not Gang"

Houston's OMB Bloodbath has been slowly bubbling up from a regional buzz to one of the most promising new rappers to emerge this year. The "Dropout" rapper has been consistently delivering new music highlighting her sharp skills and rugged delivery. As her profile continues to boost with appearances on tracks with LVRN and more, OMB Bloodbath officially returned with a brand new project this morning titled, Blood Sample.

The five-song project largely focuses on Bloodbath's solo skills but EST Gee does pop out on one of the highlights. The two rappers connect on "Not Gang" where they run through a cheery vocal sample with braggadocious bars.

Bloodbath's latest project marks her first single the release of 2019's A Few Forevers 2. Check their collaboration out below.

Quotable Lyrics

I just got top from my ex bitch best friend Destiny, knew she was dead wrong

All these dead ass white folks suck my pockets, I feel like a headstone

We try to tell lil' dude to chill it real, he still got his head blown

Up in the Tre we be havin' them deals pills on pills and still got the block sold

