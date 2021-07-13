mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

OMB Bloodbath Taps EST Gee For "Not Gang"

Aron A.
July 13, 2021 16:03
248 Views
02
2
Via Soundcloud Via Soundcloud
Via Soundcloud

Not Gang
OMB Bloodbath Feat. EST Gee

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
42% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

OMB Bloodbath connects with EST for a highlight off of "Blood Sample."


Houston's OMB Bloodbath has been slowly bubbling up from a regional buzz to one of the most promising new rappers to emerge this year. The "Dropout" rapper has been consistently delivering new music highlighting her sharp skills and rugged delivery. As her profile continues to boost with appearances on tracks with LVRN and more, OMB Bloodbath officially returned with a brand new project this morning titled, Blood Sample

The five-song project largely focuses on Bloodbath's solo skills but EST Gee does pop out on one of the highlights. The two rappers connect on "Not Gang" where they run through a cheery vocal sample with braggadocious bars. 

Bloodbath's latest project marks her first single the release of 2019's A Few Forevers 2. Check their collaboration out below.

Quotable Lyrics
I just got top from my ex bitch best friend Destiny, knew she was dead wrong
All these dead ass white folks suck my pockets, I feel like a headstone
We try to tell lil' dude to chill it real, he still got his head blown
Up in the Tre we be havin' them deals pills on pills and still got the block sold

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  2
  2
  248
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
OMB Bloodbath EST Gee
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS OMB Bloodbath Taps EST Gee For "Not Gang"
02
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject