EST Gee Gets Aggressive With "Capitol 1"

Louisville rapper EST Gee has been on his grind for the first half of 2021, and it seems there's no sign of him letting up. With four successful singles carrying him through this year as well as a number of viral music videos ("Bigger Than Life Or Death" sits at 2.8 million views), EST Gee certainly has a lot to be proud of, and "Capitol 1" finds him as confident as ever. None of this is enough for the rapper though, who uses "Capitol 1" as a message to his enemies and haters that the EST Gee takeover is beginning.

"Started with the money and respect, now it's the power," EST Gee repeats over a hard hitting and high velocity trap beat. His casual flow often becomes increasingly more emotive and ruthless as the song's verses go on, making for a truly exciting vocal performance. He slides on the beat as he disses those who disrespect him- maintaining that he's still ten toes down despite the fame. If nothing else, EST Gee sounds untouchable on "Capitol 1", effortlessly constructing a self-confidence anthem.

"Capitol 1" follows up EST Gee's 2020 album I Still Don't Feel Nun, a string of singles released earlier this year, and the recent "Real AS It Gets" collaboration with Lil Baby.

Quotable Lyrics:

Started with the money, respect, now its the power

I was knocking bowls, before exotic it was sour

Mama raised a whole lotta things, but not a coward

Imma get down on you broad day for disrespecting