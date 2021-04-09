Jorja Smith Goes Back & Forth With Sonder On The Toxic Single "Nobody But You"

With every song that he has dropped over the past couple of years, Brent Faiyaz has given Hip-Hop and R&B fans reason after reason for why they should be tapped in with his artistry, and his latest release is no different. Today, the artist has linked back with his critically acclaimed collective Sonder to give fans the group's first single since 2019's "What You Heard."

Sonder's new record, "Nobody But You," features UK songstress Jorja Smith, and together, the artists have created a sentimental, yet toxic, ballad that will have fans clamoring for more.

The minimal acoustic soundscape is perfect for Sonder and Jorja's collaboration, as it keeps the attention on Jorja's angelic vocals and Brent's signature heartfelt, yet simultaneously disrespectful, songwriting. "Nobody But You" finds artists trying to make amends to a broken relationship while dealing with the trauma and mistrust that ruined it in the first place, and Jorda and Brent absolutely nail that concept.

Check out the lyric video for Sonder and Jorja Smith's new single "Nobody But You" below.

Quotable Lyrics

And I know you prolly thinkin' I ain't worth sh*t

But I'd never want anyone to bring you any harm

And I'd take it all back just have you in my arms

And I know for a fact who we were ain’t who we are

We are