Jack Harlow Drops Debut "That's What They All Say" Ft. Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Lil Baby, Big Sean

Erika Marie
December 11, 2020 00:13
That's What They All Say
Jack Harlow

The rapper comes through with an impressive official introduction.


After blazing through 2020 with one of the most memorable and hottest singles of the year, the world has finally received Jack Harlow's debut project That's What They All Say. The Generation Now artist has been buzzing for years, but it wasn't until 2020 that he became an international hit. The Kentucky rapper's "What's Poppin" found its footing on TikTok, and after taking off on social media, it solidified Harlow's name in the mainstream lane. 

He's already collaborated with the likes of G-Eazy, City Girls, Post Malone, Saweetie, and Quavo, but Harlow was just getting started. The features on That's What They All Say include Lil Baby, Big Sean, Chris Brown, Adam Levine, EST Gee, Static Major, Bryson Tiller, and of course, his "What's Poppin (Remix)" trio: DaBaby, Lil Wayne, and Tory Lanez. Stream That's What They All Say and let us know what you think of Harlow's official introduction.

Tracklist

1. Rendezvous
2. Face Of My City feat. Lil Baby
3. 21C/Delta
4. Funny Seeing You Here
5. Way Out feat. Big Sean
6. Already Best Friends feat. Chris Brown
7. Keep It Light
8. Crème
9. Same Guy feat. Adam Levine
10. Route 66 feat. EST Gee
11. Tyler Herro
12. Luv Is Dro feat. Static Major & Bryson Tiller
13. What's Poppin
14. Baxter Avenue
15. Whats Poppin (REMIX) feat. DaBabyLil Wayne, & Tory Lanez **BONUS TRACK**

Jack Harlow Lil Baby Big Sean Chris Brown Adam Levine EST Gee Static Major Bryson Tiller DaBaby Lil Wayne Tory Lanez
