EST Gee Drops Off "Bigger Than Life Or Death"

Mitch Findlay
June 07, 2021 13:04
Bigger Than Life Or Death
EST Gee

EST Gee makes the most of his brief but hard-hitting new single "Bigger Than Life Or Death."


Songs may be getting shorter and shorter on average, but that's not to say they're lacking intensity. Today, EST Gee has come through to drop off his new single "Bigger Than Life Or Death," which clocks in at a little under two minutes. Off the top, it's clear he's not about wasting time, getting right to business with a braggadocious opening verse.

"Round here it cost six figures to get the pay tag," he spits. "With a bitch who say she the realest but she got fake ass / I pop all these perks, when I don't it'll make my day bad." As the track progresses, Gee switches up the flow, whipping up a relentless scheme over an atmospheric synth string. "N***as got a better chance at playing the lottery than playing with us," he muses. "Faking tough I called his bluff / set the bait, kill the wolf / your opinion don't mean nothin', you ain't never sling with us."

Check out "Bigger Than Life Of Death," which certainly makes the most of its runtime, right here.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

N***as got a better chance at playing the lottery than playing with us
Faking tough I called his bluff
Set the bait, kill the wolf
Your opinion don't mean nothin', you ain't never sling with us

