Yak Gotti
- CrimeYak Gotti's Lawyer Shares Tense Moment With The Judge During Pretrial HearingIt's the second such exchange between lawyer and judge.By Lavender Alexandria
- CrimeYoung Thug Co-Defendant Yak Gotti Compares Lyrics To Jack Nicholson's "The Shining"Yak Gotti's defense are trying to get the lyrics dismissed from the case. By Aron A.
- GossipYSL Case: Yak Gotti's Mom Charged For Sneaking In Tobacco ProductsThe mother of the rapper's children also has a warrant for her arrest.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureYak Gotti Targeted In Jail Stabbing After Being Labelled A Snitch, His Mom RevealsGotti has previously refuted claims that he's been working with the government to build a case against Young Thug and Gunna.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsYak Gotti Gets To Spinning With "Cha Cha Slide"Yak Gotti releases his new single "Cha Cha Slide."By Alex Zidel
- NewsYoung Stoner Life, Yak Gotti, Yung Kayo, & Sheck Wes Link For "GFU"As fans anticipate "Slime Language 2," YSL delivers a new collab.By Erika Marie
- NewsYoung Thug, Gunna, & Yak Gotti Drop "Take It To Trial" Off Of "Slime Language 2"The three artists hype the forthcoming project with the release of this Wheezy-produced single.By Erika Marie
- NewsYak Gotti Puts On For YSL Records With New Album "Gotti Outta Here" Featuring Gunna, Lil Keed, & MoreYak Gotti releases his new album "Gotti Outta Here" with features from Gunna, Lil Keed, Lil Gotit, and more, as well as production from Wheezy, Turbo, and others.By Alex Zidel
- NewsYak Gotti Celebrates Freedom With "First Day Out" TrackYak Gotti is ready to go in. By Noah C
- NewsMind Of A ManiacDownload the new tape from Yak Gotti: "Mind of a Maniac." By Angus Walker