Hurricane Chris Recalls Pimp C Being Furious After He Was Left Off "A Bay Bay" RemixHurricane Chris says Pimp C threatened to pull up on him after being left off the "Ay Bay Bay" remix.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureHurricane Chris Victim Gets Compared To Deebo From "Friday" In CourtThe rapper is currently on trial for a June 2020 shooting.By Evelyn Meyer
- MusicHurricane Chris Gets Break In Shooting Trial Thanks To Forensics ExpertThe Louisiana native might have an easier trial than expected after new reports from his legal team.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- BeefHurricane Chris "Don't Play with Me (Kodak Black Diss)" VideoHurricane Chris dropped the Kodak Black diss video, "Don't Play With Me."By hnhh
- NewsHurricane Chris Feat. Boosie Badazz "Ratchet (Remix)" VideoWatch the video to Hurricane Chris and Boosie Badazz' "Ratchet (Remix)."By Angus Walker
- NewsTo The MoneyHurricane Chris gets Kevin Gates on a Drumma Boy production: "To the Money." By Angus Walker
- NewsHurricane SeasonHurricane Chris drops "Hurricane Season," his first tape since 2013. By Angus Walker
- NewsSectionsHurricane Chris recruits Ty Dolla Sign & DJ Mustard for his new single "Sections."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsRatchet (Remix)Lil Boosie hops on Hurricane Chris' single, "Ratchet".By Trevor Smith
- NewsCiroc (She Wanna Drink)Hurricane Chris is back!! Links up with Soulja Boy's newest signee (@JohnBoy) of SODMG to collab on New Single "Ciroc"By Rose Lilah
- NewsCoke BottleStream Coke Bottle, the newest drop from Hurricane Chris which features Dorrough. The cut was released on Sunday, July 4th, 2010.By Rose Lilah
- NewsA1Give A1 a listen - it's a new offering from Hurricane Chris, featuring Kaliko. It was dropped on Sunday, June 13th, 2010.By Rose Lilah
- NewsG-ShitGive G-Shit a listen - it's a new offering from Hurricane Chris, featuring Trae. It was dropped on Saturday, February 27th, 2010.By Rose Lilah