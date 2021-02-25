Chloe X Halle
- MusicChloe X Halle Shine As Pandora Ambassadors, Spreading Love Beyond Valentine's DayThe two sisters are raking in the brand ambassadorships. By Tallie Spencer
- StreetwearChloe X Halle Rock Elegant Dresses For The VMAsThe sisters always know how to dress for the occasion. By Zachary Horvath
- StreetwearChloe x Halle Unveil Collection With Victoria's SecretThe collection is scheduled to be released on August 29By Alexis Oatman
- MusicChloe x Halle Seemingly Respond To Funky Dineva's Hurtful CommentsFunky Dineva's comments were not received well by the public.By Alexander Cole
- GossipChloe Bailey Defends Her Sister Halle Amid Pregnancy Rumors"Y'all better keep my sister's name out your mouth."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChloe x Halle Accidentally Given Non-Vegan Burgers By HotelChloe and Halle have been vegan for a decade but were accidentally served meat.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicArtists Like Beyonce: Normani, Chloe x Halle, Solange & MoreExplore the music industry's fresh voices that echo Beyoncé's style. Discover Normani, Chloe x Halle, Janelle Monáe, Solange, and Tinashe.By Jake Skudder
- Original ContentBest Chloe x Halle Live Performances, RankedWitness the unforgettable live performances of Chloe x Halle! From ballads to bops, prepare to be amazed.By Victor Omega
- MusicChlöe Reunites With Halle OnstageThe "In Pieces" singer also shared some snaps with Missy Elliott following her Atlanta tour stop.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureHalle & Chloe Bailey Discuss "Emotional & Overwhelming" Reactions To "The Little Mermaid" TrailerDisney's "The Little Princess" live action remake will land in theatres on May 26th, 2023.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsChloe x Halle Drops Their "Waterfalls" TLC CoverThey released the cover as part of Apple Music's Juneteenth-inspired Freedom Songs. By Madusa S.
- NewsChloe x Halle's "Hazy" Is A Seductive RnB RecordChloe x Halle released "Hazy" as part of the "Chrome Edition" of their album "Ungodly Hour," with production from Chloe.By Rose Lilah
- NewsChloe x Halle Return With "Ungodly Hour (Chrome Edition)"Chloe x Halle are back with a slightly re-vamped version of "Ungodly Hour" featuring two new songs.By Rose Lilah
- NewsChloe x Halle Drop The Steamy Sci-Fi "Ungodly Hour" Music VideoChloe x Halle release the music video for the titular track from their "Ungodly Hour" album.By Joshua Robinson