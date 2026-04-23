DJ Akademiks Reveals His Current Top 10 Rappers, And There Is One Notable Omission

DJ Akademiks is easily one of the most opinionated voices in rap media, and he is not afraid to say how he truly feels. With Drake's ICEMAN on the horizon, the commentator is in for some interesting times. His reactions to the album will go viral, and fans are excited to see what kind of antics he will pull off this time around. Will he cry? Fall asleep? Who's to say?

While on stream last night, Akademiks went through the painstaking task of naming his top 10 rappers. Not his top 10 of all time, but his top 10 of right now. This is not an easy list to generate. After all, there are tons of rappers drifting in and out of relevance these days.

As you will see below, Drake is number one on the list, which should come as a surprise to absolutely no one. Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar was at number two, which, quite frankly, is a surprise. The biggest omission here was J. Cole, although given Ak's distaste for the now infamous apology, the ranking makes sense.

DJ Akademiks Reveals His Top 10

The list also contains artists like Playboi Carti, NBA YoungBoy, Kanye West, Future, Travis Scott, Yeat, Lil Uzi Vert, and even Rod Wave. Ultimately, it is a who's who of contemporary rap. Whether or not you agree with his rankings is going to be an exercise in subjectivity.

Ak's Top 10:

Drake Kendrick Lamar Playboi Carti NBA YoungBoy Ye Future Travis Scott Yeat Uzi Rod Wave

Of course, with ICEMAN on the horizon, there is lots of discourse going around surrounding who is really carrying rap right now. Given the lack of staying power for records like The Fall-Off, it feels as though even the genre's biggest superstars are having a rough go of it.