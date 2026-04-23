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DJ Akademiks Reveals His Current Top 10 Rappers, And There Is One Notable Omission
DJ Akademiks is easily one of the most opinionated commentators in all of rap media, and his top 10 is certainly something to behold.
By
Alexander Cole
April 23, 2026