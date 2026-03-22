King Harris Claims He Copyrighted 50 Cent's Mom's Name For Weed Brand

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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King Harris Copyrighted 50 Cent Mom Name Weed Brand
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 23: (L-R) KING and Domani Harris attend as WWE Monday Night Raw and Netflix return to Atlanta at State Farm Arena on February 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Netflix)
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50 Cent and King Harris dissed each other's mothers amid Fif's feud with T.I., and King continues to disrespect the late Sabrina Jackson.

The beef between 50 Cent and T.I. has died down as of late, but that doesn't mean there isn't still a lot of bad blood between them. Most recently, Tip's son King Harris doubled down on his disses to 50's late mother Sabrina Jackson by claiming he got a copyright to allude to her likeness for a weed brand.

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, King took to social media to respond to fans still discussing the conflict. 50 Cent dissed King Harris' family in the theme song to a new Power series, so Harris thinks they are even now.

"People asking me why we got Ms. Jackson on a pack? N***a wanted to make a TV show," he remarked. "I call it even. When I'm listening to the intro of the goddamn season, I'm going to be smoking Ms. Jackson. We even. Fair game. You did your s**t, I did my s**t. [...] And I had got her name copyrighted since nobody wanted to do it. Other than Outkast, Ms. Jackson is mine, son. To be exact, 'Ms. Jackson OG' and 'Ms. Jackson Candy Shop' is me."

The young rapper has been sharing this marijuana line on social media as of late, further adding fuel to this fire. Considering how the G-Unit mogul has mostly stuck to social media trolling to respond to the Harris family, we doubt he will go much harder in response here. But that's always a possibility...

Read More: What Went Wrong Between 50 Cent & Maino?

Why Are T.I. & 50 Cent Beefing?

For those unaware, the conflict between T.I. and 50 Cent this year allegedly stems from 50 backing out of a Verzuz battle with Tip that they had allegedly agreed to. That narrative persisted for years, but it didn't go beyond simple social media trolls and off-hand comments.

Now, though, we have a lot of diss tracks to dissect, mostly from the Harris family. Fif's only on-wax response so far has been the aforementioned Power: Origins theme song, which only contains partial clap-backs.

We will see how this alleged copyright pans out. While things are on a downturn right now, this feud could easily re-escalate with more social media shots.

Read More: 50 Cent & T.I.'s Beef: Everything You Need To Know About The Feud

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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