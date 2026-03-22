King Harris Claims He Copyrighted 50 Cent's Mom's Name For Weed Brand

The beef between 50 Cent and T.I. has died down as of late, but that doesn't mean there isn't still a lot of bad blood between them. Most recently, Tip's son King Harris doubled down on his disses to 50's late mother Sabrina Jackson by claiming he got a copyright to allude to her likeness for a weed brand.

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, King took to social media to respond to fans still discussing the conflict. 50 Cent dissed King Harris' family in the theme song to a new Power series, so Harris thinks they are even now.

"People asking me why we got Ms. Jackson on a pack? N***a wanted to make a TV show," he remarked. "I call it even. When I'm listening to the intro of the goddamn season, I'm going to be smoking Ms. Jackson. We even. Fair game. You did your s**t, I did my s**t. [...] And I had got her name copyrighted since nobody wanted to do it. Other than Outkast, Ms. Jackson is mine, son. To be exact, 'Ms. Jackson OG' and 'Ms. Jackson Candy Shop' is me."

The young rapper has been sharing this marijuana line on social media as of late, further adding fuel to this fire. Considering how the G-Unit mogul has mostly stuck to social media trolling to respond to the Harris family, we doubt he will go much harder in response here. But that's always a possibility...

Why Are T.I. & 50 Cent Beefing?

For those unaware, the conflict between T.I. and 50 Cent this year allegedly stems from 50 backing out of a Verzuz battle with Tip that they had allegedly agreed to. That narrative persisted for years, but it didn't go beyond simple social media trolls and off-hand comments.

Now, though, we have a lot of diss tracks to dissect, mostly from the Harris family. Fif's only on-wax response so far has been the aforementioned Power: Origins theme song, which only contains partial clap-backs.