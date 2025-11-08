6ix9ine Claims King Von's Alleged Killer Lul Tim Scammed Him Out Of $10K Verse

Before King Von tragically passed away during a 2020 Atlanta shooting, he was in heavy beef with 6ix9ine. The provocateur continues to disrespect his memory, recalling during a recent VladTV interview how Von's alleged killer Lul Tim allegedly scammed Tekashi 6ix9ine out of $10K.

Lul Tim told a similar story about 6ix9ine a few years ago, although he claimed he made as much as $60K from it. Here's how his story went: after meeting up in the studio via some friend connections, Tim allegedly left at one point after getting his money and never intended to make the track.

As for Tekashi's side, he told DJ Vlad about how he wanted Lul Tim to participate in a King Von diss track ("GINÉ") after his passing, due to the accusations that Tim was the one to murder him. He says the label paid for a Savannah trip and that Tim recorded his verse, but the track fell through due to clearance issues.

Lul Tim 6ix9ine Collab

Apparently, Lul Tim didn't sign the necessary paperwork after payment came through, which the New York rapper claims was $10K. It was supposedly going to be $20K, but the lack of signatures blocked the backend.

Elsewhere, 6ix9ine has other related beefs he's egging on. One of them is with Lil Durk, who was a close friend of King Von's. Tekashi recently shared some alleged DMs with Durk in which they insult each other, laugh at each other's misfortune, and encourage each other to participate in more dangerous criminal activity.

While 6ix9ine continues to disrespect King Von, his hip-hop targets also grew in number. He went after Young Thug amid his snitching scandal and roped in many other Atlanta MCs, whether it's Thug's squashed beef with YFN Lucci or similar snitching allegations against Gunna.

All in all, it seems like the narrative of disrespect is Tekashi's favorite. But he continues to make waves for it, so it's clearly still working for better or worse.