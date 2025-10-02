Nicki Minaj Disses Rick Ross During Scathing Cardi B Rant

Feb 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rapper, Nicki Minaj attends the NBA game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers won 111-110. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have been going back and forth this week, although Rick Ross did not ask to be involved.

Nicki Minaj stars a firestorm on Twitter every once in a while, and this time, she held nothing back against Cardi B and a few other folks. As usual, Jay-Z and her claims against Roc Nation persisted, but some folks didn't expect for her to throw Rick Ross into the mix, as well.

On Wednesday afternoon (October 1), the Trinidadian superstar took to Twitter to speak further on the boycott against Cardi that she wants folks to engage in. Specifically, she compared it to how Ross lost his Reebok partnership. For those unaware, after a controversial lyric in the track "U.O.E.N.O." ("Put molly all in her champagne, she ain't even know it / I took her home and I enjoyed that, she ain't even know it") the brand dropped him. Ironically, the Maybach Music Group mogul had mentioned the sneaker company in the line immediately preceding that.

"Reebok canned rick Ross fat sloppy a** for less. Didn’t they? Oh ok. Let’s see," Nicki Minaj tweeted. We will see if any other big rappers, artists, or celebrities find themselves in the crosshairs in the near future.

What's Going On With Nicki Minaj?

While there is a lot of context for this jab, including their own previous insults against each other, one of the easiest examples to bring up is Rick Ross' beef with her peers. Namely, the breakdown of his relationship with Drake last year is a narrative that fans continue to hold onto. So does the 6ix God, apparently, as many bars amid the ICEMAN rollout suggest this will be a vindictive and scathing album.

In the meantime, we don't expect Rozay to weigh in here, save for some sly and snarky comment about Drizzy or just trying to slide this off his shoulder. As for the Queen of the Barbz, we'll see what else she has to share these days.

Maybe Cardi B will respond on wax one day, or Nicki or Ross themselves, but it seems like she wants to let this die down after this vicious exchange. Will anyone else find themselves in the middle without saying so much as a peep about it?

