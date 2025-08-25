Offset Praises Drake For Never Charging Migos For His Features

Offset recently appeared on the Full Send Podcast to talk about his new album Kiari and reflect on his legendary time with the Migos, among many more topics. In fact, this latter discussion led to a talk about the group's collaborations with Drake, which are some of their biggest hits.

Whether you're talking about the "Versace" remix or "Walk It Talk It," Aubrey and the three Migos usually make magic when they link up. At one point, Kyle Forgeard asked whether or not Drizzy's always shown love, and 'Set alluded to some very interesting instances of that.

"Always showed love," Offset remarked concerning Drake. "Always pulled up to the video shoots, all that s**t. Don't make a hassle, don't be charging n***as nothing. We was lil' n***as. [He] didn't charge. 'Cause now, the artists of his size would bully the record. Like, 'I'ma do it, but I want all the publishing, all of it.' He ain't do none of that s**t. Like, equal splits."

While none of these remarks are super explicit, we also don't expect either artist to give away contract details or fully break down the financials. But considering some of the narratives against the Toronto superstar these days, it's heartening to hear these examples where his support for artists is unwavering.

Drake Tupac Chain

Of course, a lot of that criticism comes from the Drake battle with many other industry figures, be it with the media, the higher-ups, the artists, or the fans. After this whole thing blew up, Offset has defended him on multiple occasions.

Elsewhere, though, it's not just about the connections to peers. Drake's flexing his connection to hip-hop legends as well these days. He recently purchased Tupac's iconic Death Row chain from collector Alexander Bitar, which caused a whole lot of debate online. We'll see if the 6ix God's upcoming album ICEMAN toys around with this in the bars.