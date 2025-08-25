Offset Praises Drake For Never Charging Migos For His Features

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 581 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Offset Drake Never Charging Migos For Features Hip Hop News
Sep 16, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Recording artist Offset attends the game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Drake and the Migos not only boast the "Versace" remix, but also "Walk It Talk It" and "Having Our Way" from the "Culture" series.

Offset recently appeared on the Full Send Podcast to talk about his new album Kiari and reflect on his legendary time with the Migos, among many more topics. In fact, this latter discussion led to a talk about the group's collaborations with Drake, which are some of their biggest hits.

Whether you're talking about the "Versace" remix or "Walk It Talk It," Aubrey and the three Migos usually make magic when they link up. At one point, Kyle Forgeard asked whether or not Drizzy's always shown love, and 'Set alluded to some very interesting instances of that.

"Always showed love," Offset remarked concerning Drake. "Always pulled up to the video shoots, all that s**t. Don't make a hassle, don't be charging n***as nothing. We was lil' n***as. [He] didn't charge. 'Cause now, the artists of his size would bully the record. Like, 'I'ma do it, but I want all the publishing, all of it.' He ain't do none of that s**t. Like, equal splits."

While none of these remarks are super explicit, we also don't expect either artist to give away contract details or fully break down the financials. But considering some of the narratives against the Toronto superstar these days, it's heartening to hear these examples where his support for artists is unwavering.

Read More: Offset Fires Back At Listener's Backhanded Compliment For His New Album

Drake Tupac Chain

Of course, a lot of that criticism comes from the Drake battle with many other industry figures, be it with the media, the higher-ups, the artists, or the fans. After this whole thing blew up, Offset has defended him on multiple occasions.

Elsewhere, though, it's not just about the connections to peers. Drake's flexing his connection to hip-hop legends as well these days. He recently purchased Tupac's iconic Death Row chain from collector Alexander Bitar, which caused a whole lot of debate online. We'll see if the 6ix God's upcoming album ICEMAN toys around with this in the bars.

Despite all the negativity against him – and his negativity against others – many collaborators always show love right back. We'll see what other reflections, stories, and revelations form part of this discourse if more MCs will offer them.

Read More: Drake Asks Stake If It's "Personal" After Being Unable To Withdraw Funds From Account

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 72.9K
Bas Defends Drake Ebro Hip Hop News Music Bas Fiercely Defends Drake Amid Ebro Criticism 2.7K
FINNESSE2TYMES Mixer Music Finesse2tymes' Beef With His Brother Explained, Rapper Says He's Jealous 1390
kodak black Songs Kodak Black Encourages His Foes To "Cherish The Moment" 1236
Comments 0