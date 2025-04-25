Offset Faces Pushback From Fans After Asking Them To Stop Referencing His Kids Online

As a famous rapper, Offset always has to deal with a lot of narratives around him. While he's fine with folks talking about his new music, his legal troubles, or even his relationship drama, there's one group of people the former Migo doesn't play around with.

Recently, per AllHipHop, the Georgia MC took to his Twitter page to post some messages concerning how fans speak about his children online. "Kids off limits," he initially tweeted about his kids on Friday (April 24), following it up with another demand. "Stop posting inappropriate stuff with my kids on this app please!!"

Some fans found this hypocritical considering Offset's previous defense of fellow rapper BIA, who mentioned his children with Cardi B during her beef with the femcee. Speaking of which, some fans think these messages might be directed at Cardi herself, although that's just a speculative and unconfirmed theory.

How Many Kids Does Offset Have?

For those unaware, Offset has six children by four different women. His oldest kid was born in 2009, whereas two other children from two different relationships were born in 2015. As for his children with Cardi B, they welcomed two bundles of joy in 2018 and 2021 respectively, plus a daughter born just last September. The former couple hasn't revealed their youngest daughter's name as of writing this article.

The two rappers continue to go through a nasty breakup process, which mostly manifests in their social media accusations and statements. Multiple cheating accusations surfaced against both sides, even as they seem to move on with new relationships. In fact, Offset even said he's happy for Cardi B amid her new fling with Stefon Diggs.

Throughout it all, though, they have kept their children mostly out of things. On occasion, they have complained about each other's parenting and aired out earlier conflicts they tried to patch up. But hopefully those instances completely vanish in the near future in place of private amicability.