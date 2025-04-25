Offset Faces Pushback From Fans After Asking Them To Stop Referencing His Kids Online

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1042 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Offset Pushback Fans Kids Online Hip Hop News
Sep 18, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Recording artist Offset greets fans before the match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Some fans found Offset's words hypocritical considering his recent defense of BIA, who named his children in her beef with Cardi B.

As a famous rapper, Offset always has to deal with a lot of narratives around him. While he's fine with folks talking about his new music, his legal troubles, or even his relationship drama, there's one group of people the former Migo doesn't play around with.

Recently, per AllHipHop, the Georgia MC took to his Twitter page to post some messages concerning how fans speak about his children online. "Kids off limits," he initially tweeted about his kids on Friday (April 24), following it up with another demand. "Stop posting inappropriate stuff with my kids on this app please!!"

Some fans found this hypocritical considering Offset's previous defense of fellow rapper BIA, who mentioned his children with Cardi B during her beef with the femcee. Speaking of which, some fans think these messages might be directed at Cardi herself, although that's just a speculative and unconfirmed theory.

Read More: Offset Goes Wild At Raunchy Beach Party Amid Cardi B Drama

How Many Kids Does Offset Have?
Offset Kids
Screenshot via Twitter @OffsetYRN

For those unaware, Offset has six children by four different women. His oldest kid was born in 2009, whereas two other children from two different relationships were born in 2015. As for his children with Cardi B, they welcomed two bundles of joy in 2018 and 2021 respectively, plus a daughter born just last September. The former couple hasn't revealed their youngest daughter's name as of writing this article.

The two rappers continue to go through a nasty breakup process, which mostly manifests in their social media accusations and statements. Multiple cheating accusations surfaced against both sides, even as they seem to move on with new relationships. In fact, Offset even said he's happy for Cardi B amid her new fling with Stefon Diggs.

Throughout it all, though, they have kept their children mostly out of things. On occasion, they have complained about each other's parenting and aired out earlier conflicts they tried to patch up. But hopefully those instances completely vanish in the near future in place of private amicability.

So no matter what Offset and Cardi B are going through, we can predict they will keep their kids out of it. Hopefully fans follow suit and we see a brighter patch ahead.

Read More: Offset Calls For A Truce With Cardi B's Furious Fans

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
cardi b kids Pop Culture How Many Kids Does Cardi B Have? 1.8K
World Premiere Of Sony Pictures Animation's "Spider-Man" Across The Spider Verse" - Arrivals Pop Culture Offset's Children: How Many Kids The Rapper Has 1248
Syndication: Phoenix Relationships Offset Goes Off On Twitter After Cardi B & Stefon Diggs’ Night Out 21.8K
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks Gossip Cardi B Seemingly Claps Back At Offset's Stefon Diggs Shade In New Instagram Post 10.5K