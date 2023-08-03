Nicki Minaj’s COD Voiceovers Are Here And Fans Are Loving Them

Last week, Call Of Duty fans were surprised by the announcement that Nicki Minaj was coming to the game. She’s joining the cast of the 5th season of Call Of Duty: Warzone and Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2. Fittingly, the character has captured both her iconic look and her iconic attitude. She joins the game as a part of a celebration of rap’s 50th anniversary. Fans will also have the opportunity to play as rappers like 21 Savage and Snoop Dogg. As soon as the character became available fans were pouring through some of her hilarious dialogue lines and posting them to social media.

According to XXL, when you select her as a playable character she Nicki Minaj says phrases like “Body bagged them” and “Check your fire ’bout to get on the Queen’s bad side.” The character in game is based on one of Nicki’s alternate identities “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” and comes with an all-pink outfit, pink hair, and a pink gun to match. Getting the character herself requires purchase of a microtransaction. Her “Operator Bundle” costs 2,400 COD Points to purchase. You can listen to some of her voice lines below.

Nicki Minaj Joins “Call Of Duty”

Nicki Minaj has promised fans that her first new album since 2018’s Queen will be dropping later this year. She recently made a tantalizing tweet promising fans that the album would drop on November 17th and be accompanied by a tour. Historically, Minaj hasn’t always been the best at sticking to release dates for things she announces. Many fans have taken the Tweet with a grain of salt. But if the album did eventually release it would be one of the biggest rap moments of the year.

Another one of the big rap moments this year was Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape. Fans immediately noticed the title which sounds quite a bit like a Nicki Minaj album. Uzi recently admitted in an interview that they had similar thoughts but ultimately cleared the project with Nicki. What do you think of Nicki’s appearance in the new season of Call Of Duty: Warzone? Let us know in the comment section below.

