Nicki Minaj Shares Video Of Hater Hiding Copies Of Her New Album

Nicki Minaj has long shown that she cares a lot about the success of her music on the charts. She once notoriously teamed up with 6ix9ine for the song "Trollz" and used digital purchases from her website to propel it all the way to the top of the Hot 100. In fact, when Billboard changed their rules about website sales and bundles impacting their charts many fans speculated that it was inspired by Nicki directly.

Now Nicki is once again paying attention to how her sales are being generated. Rather in this case, how they aren't being generated. Seemingly a random Nicki hater took to Twitter to share a video of them hiding physical copies of her new album Pink Friday 2 behind other CDs and Vinyls in a record store. "no physical sales for you" the post's caption reads. Nicki herself caught wind of the tweet and shared it to her audience with a quote tweet where she tagged Billboard. It's hard to see what exactly Billboard could do about the matter, but she just wanted to bring it to their attention. Check out the tweet and accompanying video below.

Read More: What Is Nicki Minaj's Best-Selling Album?

Nicki Minaj Shares Concerning Video

Nicki Minaj hasn't exactly been lacking in success this month. She released her first new album in 5 years Pink Friday 2 and it's performed quite well. In the album's first week, it surpassed 200k total sales on its way to debuting at number one on the Billboard 200. Additionally even in its second week, it didn't slip far, dropping down to #2 behind only Taylor Swift.

The album has also performed pretty well on digital platforms. Consequently, Nicki has been no stranger about flexing the project's Spotify success to fans online. The brags come in contrast to Nicki's criticism of Spotify in recent weeks. What do you think of the video of a Nicki Minaj hater hiding physical copies of her albums in stores? Do you think Nicki's retweet will have any effect on how physical sales are tracked? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Was Nicki Minaj's Debut Single?

[Via]