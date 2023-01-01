Even if some artists are better than others, some social media users are a bit too eager to point that out. French Montana, Machine Gun Kelly, and other rappers trended on social media this week for their inclusion in a viral tweet of “Rappers We Need To Leave In 2022.” As if Megan Fox wanting a girlfriend wasn’t enough, MGK received his fair share of both criticism and defense in the comments. Moreover, Stans and haters argued over whether these rappers deserved a placement.

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 29: Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) and French Montana attend the 2012 BET Hip Hop Awards at Boisfeuillet Jones Atlanta Civic Center on September 29, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Chris McKay/Getty Images for BET)

Also included in the list are Yeat and Jack Harlow, which many people might say is a tad less contested. Still, the list came from tweeter @kiracantmizz and sparked a hefty conversation in the reply threads.

rappers we need to leave in 2022 pic.twitter.com/Eo3lgbrDl9 — kira* (@kiracantmizz) December 30, 2022

Meanwhile, some fans were incredulous at these placements, because all four artists had notable years. French released his Harry Fraud collab project Montega with a deluxe to boot. Also, his smash hit “Unforgettable” with Swae Lee reached Diamond status this year with 10 million copies sold.

Moreover, Jack Harlow dropped Come Home, The Kids Miss You, which received a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album. In addition, he had one of the biggest songs of the year in “First Class” and is rumored to be dating Dua Lipa.

However, MGK already has his mate in wife Megan Fox, and he released his mainstream sellout album back in March. Finally, Yeat had an incredible blowout year with his albums 2 Alivë and Lyfë. Also, he released “Rich Minion” for the Minions: The Rise of Gru film, which became a viral sensation, and had a wildly successful tour.

With all this in mind, many users wondered whether they were really all that bad. Nevertheless, it’s fair to say that these artists have unfortunately gotten more hate than others. Some of that hate has been for reasons beyond the music, but when it comes to their art, to each their own.

What do you think of French Montana, Yeat, Machine Gun Kelly, and Jack Harlow being left in 2022? Moreover, are you excited for new music from them in 2023? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments and check out some more reactions down below. Also, as always, check back in with HNHH for more debates around the genre’s biggest artists.

Twitter users we need to leave in 2022 pic.twitter.com/LjqKdkUzXQ — Louis Vuitton Don (@yeezyoverod) December 30, 2022

dont ever disrespect yeat like that — mx3ti (@mmxsti) December 30, 2022

MGK isn’t even a rapper anymore. He’s Megan’s bf. And yall need to leave my man Jack ALONE. pic.twitter.com/faSQOiOa2T — E🦂 (@theethxn) December 31, 2022

Yeat staying

We left mgk in 2020, and French Montana somewhere between 2019 & 2020

We leaving Jack in 2022 for sure — ✵ cure ✵ (@vvmpyres) December 30, 2022

Nah all of em coming to 2022 top tier. Jack might win a Grammy 😂😂French been getting his flowers left n right and mgk is literally the face of rock rn. Yeat is ACTUALLY a profitable artist on his own with no features lol — chillin out (@BigVibezrnn) December 30, 2022

i just want to remind you that you could've chose central cee and instead chose yeat — fly💫🎋 (@dolofyl) December 30, 2022

