Following Boy George’s impassioned public plea, the Kardashian-Jenners have come forward in solidarity. Kanye West’s recent antics have escalated from social media rants to anti-Black and anti-Semitic rhetoric.

The famed Rap mogul is known for spouting off against his foes online, but in recent weeks, West has been axed from social media platforms for advocating for White Lives Matter and threatening to go “death con 3” on the Jewish community.

While West has apologized for hurting people with the latter comment, he has stood firm. The Donda icon remains steadfast in his anti-Semitism and has even gained support from Neo-Nazis who hung racist banners on a Los Angeles freeway overpass.

Days ago, music icon Boy George shared an emotional video where he questioned why Kim Kardashian hasn’t spoken out against her ex-husband. Like many others, George was sickened by West’s recent takes and called out the rapper’s former famous family for remaining silent.

These moments of calling the Kardashian-Jenners to the floor are often ignored, however, Kim, Khloé, and Kris quickly answered.

“Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” Kim wrote on her Instagram Story. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

Both Kris and Khloé reposted the same meme that reads, “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people.”

Over the weekend, more from West’s incendiary Tucker Carlson interview went viral amid news that several companies were cutting ties with the rapper. Check out the Kardashian-Jenners posts below.