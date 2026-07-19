50 Cent Affirms He Could Replicate Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Shows

50 Cent has a pretty lengthy and icy history when it comes to his dynamic with Jay-Z, and it's clear he sees himself as an equal. After all, they are both wildly successful New York entertainment moguls, and they still have a lot of pull. But when The LOX affiliate J-Hood suggested 50 couldn't sell out three nights at Yankee Stadium like Hov did, Fif clapped back.

"I don't think he can," J-Hood remarked via an Instagram Reel. "Don't get me wrong. I know how big of an impact Get Rich Or Die Tryin' had internationally. But I just don't know if the whole New York is pulling up for three 50 Cent shows, man. I could be totally wrong, but that's my personal opinion."

In response, 50 Cent brought up his previous tour success in the comments. "LOL MY LAST [world] TOUR 103 shows 3rd highest grossing run for hip hop, Google me I’m 50cent," he wrote. "I hear you champ I’m talking about 3 nights in NY tho not overseas," J-Hood replied.

"Now, that [tour success is] amazing," he responded to the G-Unit mogul's retort in another Instagram Reel. "That's f***ing incredible. But I never asked or questioned if he can sell out stadiums overseas. I'm talking about NYC, the concrete jungle, the city that never sleeps. Will they come out for you three nights in a row like they did for Hov? That's all I want to know, big dog."

Can 50 Cent Sell Out Yankee Stadium Three Nights In A Row?

This is an unanswerable question unless Curtis Jackson gives it a shot. But the most likely answer is that he would succeed, given his profile and his iconic status in New York hip-hop.

This debacle with J-Hood also brings up 50 Cent's beef history. The LOX signed Hood to D-Block Records for a short time, and Jadakiss had a legendary beef with 50.