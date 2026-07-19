50 Cent Affirms He Could Replicate Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Shows

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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50 Cent Could Replicate Jay Z Yankee Stadium Shows
Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Musical artist 50 Cent sits courtside before the game between the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
The LOX affiliate J-Hood suggested 50 Cent couldn't sell out three nights at Yankee Stadium like Jay-Z did, which Fif finds ridiculous.

50 Cent has a pretty lengthy and icy history when it comes to his dynamic with Jay-Z, and it's clear he sees himself as an equal. After all, they are both wildly successful New York entertainment moguls, and they still have a lot of pull. But when The LOX affiliate J-Hood suggested 50 couldn't sell out three nights at Yankee Stadium like Hov did, Fif clapped back.

"I don't think he can," J-Hood remarked via an Instagram Reel. "Don't get me wrong. I know how big of an impact Get Rich Or Die Tryin' had internationally. But I just don't know if the whole New York is pulling up for three 50 Cent shows, man. I could be totally wrong, but that's my personal opinion."

In response, 50 Cent brought up his previous tour success in the comments. "LOL MY LAST [world] TOUR 103 shows 3rd highest grossing run for hip hop, Google me I’m 50cent," he wrote. "I hear you champ I’m talking about 3 nights in NY tho not overseas," J-Hood replied.

"Now, that [tour success is] amazing," he responded to the G-Unit mogul's retort in another Instagram Reel. "That's f***ing incredible. But I never asked or questioned if he can sell out stadiums overseas. I'm talking about NYC, the concrete jungle, the city that never sleeps. Will they come out for you three nights in a row like they did for Hov? That's all I want to know, big dog."

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Can 50 Cent Sell Out Yankee Stadium Three Nights In A Row?

This is an unanswerable question unless Curtis Jackson gives it a shot. But the most likely answer is that he would succeed, given his profile and his iconic status in New York hip-hop.

This debacle with J-Hood also brings up 50 Cent's beef history. The LOX signed Hood to D-Block Records for a short time, and Jadakiss had a legendary beef with 50.

In fact, Jada was among Hov's guests at these Yankee Stadium shows. But it seems like this was an earnest, albeit back-handed question more than an actual diss. All Fif can do is try to do this himself to shut the haters up or flex his success in other ways.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Isn't The Hypocrite You Think He Is

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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