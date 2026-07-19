News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
j-hood
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
50 Cent Affirms He Could Replicate Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Shows
The LOX affiliate J-Hood suggested 50 Cent couldn't sell out three nights at Yankee Stadium like Jay-Z did, which Fif finds ridiculous.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
July 19, 2026