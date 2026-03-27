50 Cent Reacts To J. Cole Revealing Why 50 Didn't Sign Him To G-Unit

As one of hip-hop's most dominant forces of the 2000s, 50 Cent has seen a lot of more contemporary rap stars attempt to curry his favor. One of them was J. Cole, who recently reflected on trying to sign with 50 and his G-Unit label to no avail. As it turns out, Fif acknowledged that he missed the mark, but he stood by his reasons for doing so.

For those unaware, Cole had told Cam'ron on his recent Talk With Flee appearance that the G-Unit mogul did not sign him because of his jeans. "I can't sign this n***a, his jeans too tight," he allegedly said. 50 took to Twitter yesterday afternoon (Thursday, March 26) to react to this recollection, as caught by DJ Akademiks on Instagram.

"I’m a j Cole fan man, the boy just had on denim spandex, WTF, how was I supposed to know that was gonna work," he wrote. Of course, even big fans of the North Carolina lyricist back then may not have predicted his ceiling. But clearly, things worked out well for both of them.

50 Cent's Relationship With J. Cole

If you didn't already know, 50 Cent and J. Cole have shown love to each other in the past. The latter pulled up for the former's concert in New York City a few years ago, calling Get Rich Or Die Tryin' the greatest album of all time.

However, 50 Cent was recently disappointed in J. Cole for backing out of the Kendrick Lamar battle against him and Drake. "That's how we're going to find out who really got it," Fif told Big Boy in December of 2024 concerning a beef exchange. "I understand the relationship. But I don't understand why the competitive part in the form, if y'all are brothers like that, then why wouldn't you compete? Why wouldn't you understand we are just competing?"