50 Cent Reacts To J. Cole Revealing Why 50 Didn't Sign Him To G-Unit

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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50 Cent Reacts J Cole Revealing Why 50 Didnt Sign Him G Unit
Feb 22, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; 50 Cent throws t-shirts to fans during the second half of the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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J. Cole told Cam'ron that despite 50 Cent hearing multiple killer tracks from Cole, 50 didn't want to sign him to G-Unit.

As one of hip-hop's most dominant forces of the 2000s, 50 Cent has seen a lot of more contemporary rap stars attempt to curry his favor. One of them was J. Cole, who recently reflected on trying to sign with 50 and his G-Unit label to no avail. As it turns out, Fif acknowledged that he missed the mark, but he stood by his reasons for doing so.

For those unaware, Cole had told Cam'ron on his recent Talk With Flee appearance that the G-Unit mogul did not sign him because of his jeans. "I can't sign this n***a, his jeans too tight," he allegedly said. 50 took to Twitter yesterday afternoon (Thursday, March 26) to react to this recollection, as caught by DJ Akademiks on Instagram.

"I’m a j Cole fan man, the boy just had on denim spandex, WTF, how was I supposed to know that was gonna work," he wrote. Of course, even big fans of the North Carolina lyricist back then may not have predicted his ceiling. But clearly, things worked out well for both of them.

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50 Cent's Relationship With J. Cole

If you didn't already know, 50 Cent and J. Cole have shown love to each other in the past. The latter pulled up for the former's concert in New York City a few years ago, calling Get Rich Or Die Tryin' the greatest album of all time.

However, 50 Cent was recently disappointed in J. Cole for backing out of the Kendrick Lamar battle against him and Drake. "That's how we're going to find out who really got it," Fif told Big Boy in December of 2024 concerning a beef exchange. "I understand the relationship. But I don't understand why the competitive part in the form, if y'all are brothers like that, then why wouldn't you compete? Why wouldn't you understand we are just competing?"

Still, that doesn't mean 50's respect for J Cole completely went out the window. Clearly, they still hold a lot of good will for one another, old fashion choices notwithstanding. We will see if this manifests into a collaboration or a deeper discussion at some point.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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