J. Cole Says Roc Nation Helped Him Secure His Masters In New Deal Shift

J. Cole is opening up about a major business move that’s quietly reshaped his career behind the scenes revealing that he now owns a larger portion of his music after restructuring his deal with Roc Nation. Speaking candidly on Talk With Flee, Cole explained that the shift came after his original recording agreement was converted into a distribution deal. That was a move that allowed him to gain significantly more ownership over his catalog.

“It gave me a much larger chunk of ownership,” Cole said, reflecting on the transition.

According to the Dreamville founder, the decision wasn’t a battle. It was something Roc Nation and JAY-Z supported from the start. In fact, Cole made it clear that the label went above and beyond to make sure he was in a better position long-term.

“Roc Nation did the right thing and overly blessed me,” he added.

The move is especially notable in an era where artists are increasingly vocal about owning their masters and controlling their work. For Cole, who has built a reputation as one of the most intentional and business-savvy artists in hip-hop, the transition feels aligned with the independent-minded approach he’s taken throughout his career.

J. Cole Says Roc Nation Blessed Him

Cole first signed with Roc Nation in 2009, becoming the label’s first artist and helping define its early identity. Over the years, he’s gone on to build Dreamville into a powerhouse of its own, all while maintaining a level of creative control that many artists spend their careers chasing.

By shifting into a distribution model, Cole joins a growing list of artists prioritizing ownership over traditional label structures. It also gives him more flexibility moving forward.