Andrew & Tristan Tate Arrested In Miami As U.K. Seeks Extradition

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan rose to prominence as controversial influencers who catch heat for their misogynistic and male-dominant views. But they are currently worried more about legal trouble than their Internet standing. According to The Associated Press via Newsday, the United States Marshals Service arrested them in Miami yesterday (Saturday, July 18) on a sealed warrant, per agency spokesperson Brady McCarron.

For those unaware, the United Kingdom seeks their extradition on rape and sex trafficking charges. They were originally arrested in Romania on similar charges in 2022, but that case stalled due to procedural issues.

As for this most recent arrest, TMZ reports it occurred at the James L. Knight Center. Andrew Tate was supposed to cohost the IBA Bareknuckle 6 boxing event. The charges against the brothers regarding this recent arrest are unknown at press time.

Per an anonymous source who spoke to AP, they will appear in Miami federal court next week. Their attorney Jospeh McBride reportedly said he hasn't spoken to them yet. But he called the U.K. charges "filth and slander" that aim to sabotage their defamation lawsuits in the U.S.

"They’re pulling out all the stops to make sure these guys never get their day in court,” McBride reportedly stated. “We are confident that once a competent judge sees the facts, and once the Department of Justice confronts this egregious abuse of its own authority, Andrew and Tristan Tate will walk free. America does not do Britain’s political dirty work."

Andrew Tate Arrested

Yesterday, the U.K.'s Crown Prosecution Services reportedly announced they would bring 38 new charges related to four new victims. This would add onto the previously revealed charges for alleged crimes against three women.

British prosecutors want to extradite Andrew and Tristan Tate over charges alleging rape and sex trafficking between 2010 and 2017 in the U.K. They moved to Romania in 2016, where authorities arrested them in 2022 for alleged sexual exploitation.

Last year, they secured permission to return to the U.S. and flew to Florida. They deny the allegations and charges against them. Both face rape and sex trafficking charges, among others. Andrew reportedly has additional charges of profiting from prostitution and "for offenses relating to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography."