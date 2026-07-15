Gillie Da Kid Fires Back At NBA Youngboy With Lil Durk Lyrics

BY Aron A.
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Feb 14, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Rapper and podcaster Gillie Da Kid aka Gillie Da King and Nasir Fard during the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX championship rally at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
NBA Youngboy dissed Gillie and his son in a new song snippet.

NBA Youngboy’s been crashing out, again. It’s not anything new for him–the Louisiana-born rapper has a tendency to go off on the internet at everyone and anyone for no particular reason. On Friday, he crashed out on Future and Karlissa Stafford before backtracking on this apology… and then cussing out Future again

Most recently, NBA Youngboy had some words for Gillie Da Kid, even mentioning the name of his late son, YNG Cheese. In a new song snippet, NBA Youngboy claims that Gillie never did anything to avenge Cheese after his murder. “Had thought bout killing Gillie but that b*tch ain't kill none about his son,” he raps in the song. Frankly, it’s unclear where this beef started since the two seemingly had a productive conversation on the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast. 

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Gillie Da Kid Responds To YB

Naturally, Gillie responded, but it wasn’t in the way that YB hoped. While he likely anticipated a crashout for crossing a line about Gillie’s son, the podcast host went on a livestream to respond to the lyrics. Gillie rapped lyrics from Lil Durk’s “AHHH HA” and explained how he practices old school principles as it relates to street conflict.

“I’m an old school n***a,” he said. “We don’t say what we was going to do on the internet and all that type of sh*t. That’s kid sh*t. Like if you were going to do something, you would’ve done it.”

Gillie added that he views it as the nature of rap music and doesn’t necessarily take it personally. “I don’t take it no type of way. You can’t make me feel no type of way mentioning my son,” he continued. “I already come to grips with what happened… I’m not threatened,” he added, stating that his youngest child is older than NBA Youngboy. Check out his comments above. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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