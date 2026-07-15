Gillie Da Kid Fires Back At NBA Youngboy With Lil Durk Lyrics

NBA Youngboy’s been crashing out, again. It’s not anything new for him–the Louisiana-born rapper has a tendency to go off on the internet at everyone and anyone for no particular reason. On Friday, he crashed out on Future and Karlissa Stafford before backtracking on this apology… and then cussing out Future again.

Most recently, NBA Youngboy had some words for Gillie Da Kid, even mentioning the name of his late son, YNG Cheese. In a new song snippet, NBA Youngboy claims that Gillie never did anything to avenge Cheese after his murder. “Had thought bout killing Gillie but that b*tch ain't kill none about his son,” he raps in the song. Frankly, it’s unclear where this beef started since the two seemingly had a productive conversation on the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast.

Gillie Da Kid Responds To YB

Naturally, Gillie responded, but it wasn’t in the way that YB hoped. While he likely anticipated a crashout for crossing a line about Gillie’s son, the podcast host went on a livestream to respond to the lyrics. Gillie rapped lyrics from Lil Durk’s “AHHH HA” and explained how he practices old school principles as it relates to street conflict.

“I’m an old school n***a,” he said. “We don’t say what we was going to do on the internet and all that type of sh*t. That’s kid sh*t. Like if you were going to do something, you would’ve done it.”