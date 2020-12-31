Tyga and Chris Brown have been close friends for the majority of their careers, but it's still always nice to see them reunite. The two have seen immense success since their early-career link-ups back in the Fan of a Fan era, which began almost a decade ago. From TI$A caps to hair procedures, to linking up in Miami for the end of 2020, the iconic duo has solidified themselves as modern legends.

It used to feel like the Fan of Fan artists couldn't be any bigger than they were but as hard as it is to believe, the duo is doing even better now, and the numbers back it.

This year, Chris Brown had his most successful radio single since 2008. The Young Thug and Chris Brown collab album, Slime & B birthed one of the biggest singles of the year, "Go Crazy".

Not to be outdone though, Chris' close friend and frequent collaborator, Tyga has also had a great year. After making waves for his popularity on the OnlyFans platform, Tyga began his own "OnlyFans Model Management Company". But even with his success outside of music, Tyga knows not to leave it behind. After a polarizing appearance on Pop Smoke's double-platinum posthumous album, Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, and a couple of collab singles, Tyga recently dropped the Well Done Fever mixtape on Christmas Day.

As wild as a year as 2020 has been, Chris Brown and Tyga still have a lot to celebrate. Hopefully, they're doing so safely out in Miami.