Playboi Carti isn't the only person dropping new music this week. The holidays are always a pretty tricky time to release new music. With everybody traveling and heading home to see family, not everyone has the time to listen to new albums and singles. Thus, things often get lost in translation. With the way things have slowed down this year though, not many people are traveling for the holidays. Everyone has more time on their hands, so releasing music on Christmas Day might actually be a smart plan for artists.

Tyga decided to follow suit, announcing his new mixtape Well Done Fever for Christmas Day and revealing the tracklist today.

We've already heard Tyga's take on Pop Smoke's "For The Night" but that's not the only song from the Brooklyn rapper that he'll be tackling. According to the freshly-revealed tracklist, T-Raw will be going in on several drill bangers, including Pop's "Foreigner", CJ's "Whoopty", and more. He also appears to be teasing his remixes of Lil Baby and 42 Dugg's "We Paid", Moneybagg Yo's "Said Sumn", and Jack Harlow's "Tyler Herro".

From the tags on Tyga's social media accounts, it looks as though Well Done Fever will be hosted by DJ Drama, and it will be available on DatPiff. He's got a website up here for the mixtape.

Which track are you most excited about?