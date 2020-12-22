well done fever
- Music VideosTyga Lives Large In "Nigo In Beverly Hills" Music VideoTyga offers new visuals from his latest project, "Well Done Fever."By Aron A.
- NewsTyga Comes With Some Undeniable Energy On "Bopp"Tyga and DJ Drama's "Well Done Fever" is full of bangers.By Alexander Cole
- NewsTyga Remixes Jack Harlow's "Tyler Herro" On "Well Done Fever"Tyga releases his casual new mixtape "Well Done Fever" featuring a remix of Jack Harlow's "Tyler Herro".By Alex Zidel
- MusicTyga Shares "Well Done Fever" Tracklist With Pop Smoke, Lil Baby, & More RemixesTyga will tackle Pop Smoke, Lil Baby, Jack Harlow, and CJ songs on his upcoming mixtape "Well Done Fever".By Alex Zidel