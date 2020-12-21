mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tyga Goes In On Pop Smoke's "For The Night" On New Freestyle

Aron A.
December 21, 2020 14:56
Via YouTubeVia YouTube
Via YouTube

Tyga announces his new mixtape "Well Done Fever" with a brand new freestyle over Pop Smoke's "For The Night."


It's been a busy year for Tyga, even if he didn't release a whole lot of music. Though the rap game has been in a drought due to the global pandemic, Tyga still found a way to get the bag with his UberEats venture, Tyga Bites, and more infamously, his foray into the world of adult entertainment with his newly launched OnlyFans management company, Too Raww.

As the year comes to an end, Tyga is preparing for an even bigger 2021. The rapper announced his upcoming installment to his mixtape series Well Done with the release of a brand new freestyle. Taking on Pop Smoke's "For The Night" ft. DaBaby and Lil Baby, the rapper dropped an NSFW video to kick off the campaign for Well Done Fever. Check the track below.

Are you ready for a new project from Tyga?

Quotable Lyrics
If I got a hundred dollars every bad bitch that pass me
I be Bezos daddy, T Raww gladly get you diamond
Birkin, Maggie, just don't ask me

Tyga
