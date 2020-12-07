It's officially that time of the year again...

Most of us aren't even heading outside much due to the pandemic but, you'll notice, if you go literally anywhere, you'll be bombarded with holiday music. Thanksgiving feels like it was forever ago and December has begun, which means that, not only is it officially Sagittarius Season, but it's also time to listen to all of our favorite (and least favorite) holiday songs.

Don't be afraid to admit that you've got a soft spot for at least one of these timeless classics because, apparently, so does much of the country. This week's official Billboard Hot 100 update features three Christmas songs in the Top 10, which is pretty wild.

Of course, the #1 song remains "Mood" by 24kGoldn and iann dior, who are becoming veritable pop stars before our very eyes. It's been sitting at that spot on-and-off for the last two months, so it's not surprising to see it reclaim its position on top. After the pole position, everything goes to candy canes and egg nog though, with Mariah Carey grabbing onto the #2 position with her hit record "All I Want For Christmas Is You". Is anybody surprised?

There's a healthy mix of Christmas music and regularly-scheduled programming on this week's update, with Ariana Grande's "Positions" keeping the #3 spot warm before Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" gets us right back into the spirit at #4. Bad Bunny, Drake, and Justin Bieber follow with Bobby Helms' "Jingle Bell Rock" sweeping up the #9 position.

Do you think the charts will look like this all month? What's your favorite holiday tune?