Pop Smoke's Memory Is Honored On "Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon"

The road to receiving this Pop Smoke album has been a rocky one. When the world lost the young rapper unexpectedly back in February, fans were shocked. Pop Smoke was an artist who was poised to have a long-standing career ahead of him as he sought out mentors in the game, but tragically his life was cut short after he was callously murdered during a home invasion. Later, 50 Cent shared that he would have a hand in crafting the album, which was later to be revealed with the title Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon.

After a bit of controversy surrounding the Virgil Abloh cover art, it seems that Pop Smoke's team was able to come together and get things squared away just in time for Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon's Friday (July 3) release. Features on the record include looks from Quavo, Lil Baby, DaBaby, 50 Cent, Roddy Ricch, Future, Swae Lee, Rowdy Rebel, Tyga, Karol G, and King Combs. Give Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon a few spins and let us know if they did well by Pop Smoke's memory with this one.

Tracklist

1. Bad B*tch from Tokyo (Intro)

2. Aim for the Moon ft. Quavo

3. For the Night ft. Lil Baby & DaBaby

4. 44 Bulldog

5. Gangstas

6. Yea Yea

7. Creature ft. Swae Lee

8. Snitchin ft. Quavo & Future

9. Make It Rain ft. Rowdy Rebel

10. The Woo ft. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch

11. West Coast Sh*t ft. Tyga & Quavo

12. Enjoy Yourself ft. Karol G

13. Mood Swings ft. Lil Tjay

14. Something Special

15. What You Know Bout Love

16. Diana ft. King Combs

17. Got It on Me

18. Tunnel Vision (Outro)

19. Dior (Bonus)