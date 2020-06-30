This Friday, fans will finally be able to listen to Pop Smoke's debut album, Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon. Over the past few months, there have been rumblings about the project with Steven Victor as well as 50 Cent sharing updates. Earlier today, his manager Steven Victor shared the official cover art designed by Virgil Abloh with a heartfelt message about Pop Smoke.

Shortly after, Steven Victor shared a link for fans to discover the album's tracklist. Taking to his Instagram Story, he shared a post from a Pop Smoke fan page that directed fans www.shootforthestars.app where fans point their phone cameras to the sky where individual track names are revealed. Of course, the world of Twitter got a hold of the tracklist in some sort of variation and shared it with the timeline.

The project is stacked with nine songs and major guest features like 50 Cent, Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, DaBaby, and Quavo, who appears three times. There's also a track with Karol G and Swae Lee. "West Coast Shit" ft. Tyga and Quavo is presumably the song Tyga teased on Instagram over the weekend.

The project includes "Make It Rain" with Rowdy Rebel but fans quickly pointed out that "Dior" serves as a bonus track on the project. Check out the link above for the official tracklist.