fan of a fan 2
- Pop CultureTyga & Chris Brown Reunite Just In Time For NYE In Miami"Fan of a Fan" duo Chris Brown and Tyga post reunion photos on Instagram ahead of New Year's Eve in Miami. ByBhaven Moorthy32.8K Views
- MusicChris Brown & Tyga Tease Upcoming CollaborationTyga is ready to drop his new collaboration with Chris Brown.ByAlex Zidel18.6K Views
- Original ContentWho Had The Better Verse: Chris Brown Vs. Tyga ("Fan Of A Fan 2" Edition)This week, we decide to pit good friends and frequent collaborators Tyga and Chris Brown one-on-one for "Fan of a Fan 2" edition.ByCarl Lamarre16.5K Views
- Original ContentChris Brown & Tyga's 5 Most Memorable CollaborationsIn honor of "Fan Of A Fan 2," we're looking back at Chris Brown & Tyga's best tracks together. ByPatrick Lyons25.5K Views
- NewsChris Brown On The Breakfast ClubWatch Chris Brown's interview with The Breakfast Club.ByRose Lilah172 Views
- Editor's PickTyga & Chris Brown Reveal Cover Art & Release Date For "Fan Of A Fan" Album [Update: Complete Tracklist Added]Check out the '90s-inspired album art for the "Fan of a Fan" album, plus the release date. [Update] Now including Tracklist.ByRose Lilah138.9K Views
- NewsChris Brown & Tyga "Ayo" Lyric VideoChris Brown and Tyga unleash a lyric video for "Ayo."ByPatrick Lyons139 Views
- NewsChris Brown & Tyga "Ayo" Single Coming This JanuaryChris announced the new single on Instagram.ByLloyd Jaffe196 Views
- NewsChris Brown & Tyga Give An Update On "Fan Of A Fan 2," Tyga Speaks On Cash Money SituationChris Brown and Tyga give fans an update on their joint effort "Fan of a Fan 2," and Tyga reveals he's getting out of his Cash Money deal.ByRose Lilah168 Views
- NewsChris Brown & Tyga "Loyal (Preview)" VideoChris Brown and Tyga bring us this brief preview of the music video for their song, "Loyal," with Lil WayneByhnhh124 Views
- NewsDo ItListen to Chris Brown and Tyga's 'Do It'.Byhnhh403 Views
- SongsBitchesListen to Chris Brown and Tyga's new track "Bitches" from "Fan Of A Fan 2".ByTrevor Smith523 Views
- InterviewsTyga & Chris Brown's "Fan Of A Fan 2" Will Be An AlbumAccording to Tyga, he and Chris Brown will be releasing their sequel to the 2010 "Fan Of A Fan" mixtape as a retail album.ByTrevor Smith69.5K Views
- InterviewsTyga Talks "Fan Of A Fan 2" & MoreTyga talks about the upcoming project with Chris Brown "Fan Of A Fan 2"ByRose Lilah164 Views